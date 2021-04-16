Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH

The Pharmaceutical ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 718,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 94,000. Shares of PPH were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading up about 2.8% with over 38.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Astrazeneca, off about 0.1% on volume of over 17.7 million shares. Bausch Health Companies is lagging other components of the Pharmaceutical ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.