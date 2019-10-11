Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PPH

The Pharmaceutical ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 798,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of PPH were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, trading up about 2.8% with over 8.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 1.8% on volume of over 6.9 million shares. Bausch Health is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.9% on the day, while GW Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the Pharmaceutical ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

