Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIN

The Invesco India ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 334,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 41,000. Shares of PIN were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Facebook, trading up about 0.5% with over 14.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and TRIP.COM, up about 1.8% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Option Care Health is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.1% on the day, while Vedanta is lagging other components of the Invesco India ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

