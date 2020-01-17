Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 581,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 86,000. Shares of PID were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Banco Bradesco (BBD), trading up about 2.1% with over 5.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), down about 0.5% on volume of over 4.9 million shares. Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3% on the day, while Vodafone Group (VOD) is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.

