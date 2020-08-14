Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 150,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 89,000. Shares of PICK were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Freeport-McMoran (FCX), trading up about 0.7% with over 1.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel (X), up about 1.8% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Vedanta (VEDL) is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1.2%.

