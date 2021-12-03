Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 226,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 65,000. Shares of PGJ were down about 9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading off about 10.4% with over 69.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba Group, down about 8% on volume of over 47.1 million shares. Moxian is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Chindata Group Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 31.1%.

