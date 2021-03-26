Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 832,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 76,000. Shares of PFM were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading up about 1.5% with over 18.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Exxon Mobil, up about 1% on volume of over 8.7 million shares. Nucor is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 7.2% on the day, while Hormel Foods is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

