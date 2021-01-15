Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 283,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 82,000. Shares of PFM were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Exxon Mobil, trading down about 3.8% with over 22.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, down about 0.4% on volume of over 18.3 million shares. Marketaxess Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Badger Meter is lagging other components of the Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

