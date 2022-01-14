Markets
PFM

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 504,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of PFM were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading up about 1.1% with over 32.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and JP Morgan Chase, off about 5.9% on volume of over 26.5 million shares. KLAC is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.9% on the day.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFM T JPM KLAC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular