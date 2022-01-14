The Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 504,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of PFM were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading up about 1.1% with over 32.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and JP Morgan Chase, off about 5.9% on volume of over 26.5 million shares. KLAC is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PFM

