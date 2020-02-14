Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PDP

The Invesco DWA Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 150,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 113,000. Shares of PDP were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 1.2% with over 22.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 8% on volume of over 16.5 million shares. Dexcom is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 15.5% on the day, while Mirati Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

