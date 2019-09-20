Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PCEF

The Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 371,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 136,000. Shares of PCEF were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities (GOF), trading off about 2.4% with over 333,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity (EXG), down about 0.7% on volume of over 320,000 shares. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.1% on the day, while First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income (FPF) is lagging other components of the Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

