The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 362,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of PBUS were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 2.1% with over 48.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Warner BROS. Discovery, down about 17.3% on volume of over 35.7 million shares. Carvana is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 28.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBUS

