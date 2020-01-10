Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 383,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 74,000. Shares of PBP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were General Electric (GE), trading off about 1.2% with over 38.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), off about 1.2% on volume of over 31.4 million shares. Abiomed (ABMD) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while Harley-Davidson (HOG) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

