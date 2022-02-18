The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 205,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of PBD were down about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading down about 6.6% with over 30.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lucid Group, off about 5% on volume of over 13.4 million shares. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 12.3% on the day, while Sunrun is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 7.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.