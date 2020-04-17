Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONLN

The ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 168,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of ONLN were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were JD.COM, trading down about 3.9% with over 12.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba, off about 0.9% on volume of over 7.0 million shares. Groupon is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while Vipshop Holdings is lagging other components of the ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

