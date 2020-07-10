Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFL

The Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 279,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 135,000. Shares of OMFL were up about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were American Airlines Group, trading up about 4.1% with over 43.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, up about 8.8% on volume of over 36.5 million shares. Equitrans Midstream is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF Friday, trading lower by about 4%.

