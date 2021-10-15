Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MXI

The iShares Global Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 228,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of MXI were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 4.8% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, up about 2.5% on volume of over 14.4 million shares. Southern Copper is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 5.1% on the day, while International Paper is lagging other components of the iShares Global Materials ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

