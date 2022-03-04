Markets
MXI

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MXI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Global Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 455,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of MXI were off about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Freeport-mcmoran, trading up about 1.2% with over 11.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vale, off about 0.8% on volume of over 10.7 million shares. Newmont is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.5% on the day, while Albemarle is lagging other components of the iShares Global Materials ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MXI
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MXI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MXI FCX VALE NEM ALB

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular