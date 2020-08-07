Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT

The Mortgage REIT Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 271,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 183,000. Shares of MORT were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Invesco Mortgage Capital, trading up about 0.1% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Annaly Capital Management, down about 0.1% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Arbor Realty Trust is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5% on the day, while Pennymac Mortgage Investment is lagging other components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF, trading lower by about 9.2%.

