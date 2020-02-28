Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT

The Mortgage REIT Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 577,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of MORT were down about 3.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Annaly Capital Management, trading off about 3.7% with over 21.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AGNC Investment, off about 2.8% on volume of over 9.2 million shares. Colony Credit Real Estate is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 7% on the day, while Ladder Capital is lagging other components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.