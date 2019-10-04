Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MOO

The Agribusiness ETF (MOO) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 312,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of MOO were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Corteva (CTVA), trading off about 2.4% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mosaic (MOS), off about 1.7% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.5% on the day.

