Markets
MDYG

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 720,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of MDYG were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Chesapeake Energy (CHK), trading off about 0.3% with over 28.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean (RIG), off about 3.7% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. Weight Watchers International (WW) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Fair Isaac Corproation (FICO) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYG
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDYG CHK RIG WW FICO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular