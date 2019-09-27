Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYG

The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 720,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of MDYG were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Chesapeake Energy (CHK), trading off about 0.3% with over 28.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Transocean (RIG), off about 3.7% on volume of over 12.4 million shares. Weight Watchers International (WW) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Fair Isaac Corproation (FICO) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.1%.

