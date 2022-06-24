The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 722,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 102,000. Shares of MDYG were up about 3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 4.9% with over 12.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Under Armour, up about 2.1% on volume of over 7.5 million shares. Wolfspeed is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 12.6% on the day, while Gamestop is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYG

