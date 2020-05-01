Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV

The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 321,000. Shares of MDIV were down about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading down about 2.8% with over 38.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, down about 10.6% on volume of over 28.0 million shares. Abbvie is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.5% on the day, while Gaslog Partners is lagging other components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 12.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.