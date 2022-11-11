The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev, trading up about 1.4% with over 12.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, down about 0.3% on volume of over 8.5 million shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.8% on the day, while Hershey is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

