The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 664,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IYH were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading off about 2.3% with over 22.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, down about 1% on volume of over 8.0 million shares. Neurocrine Biosciences is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Curevac is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 13%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

