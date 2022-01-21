Markets
IYH

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 664,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IYH were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading off about 2.3% with over 22.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, down about 1% on volume of over 8.0 million shares. Neurocrine Biosciences is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Curevac is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 13%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IYH PFE MRK NBIX CVAC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular