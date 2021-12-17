Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYC

The iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 119,000. Shares of IYC were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading off about 2.9% with over 97.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hanesbrands, off about 3% on volume of over 64.1 million shares. Figs is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 9.6% on the day, while Leggett & Platt is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

