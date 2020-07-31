Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXUS

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 6.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.5 million. Shares of IXUS were down about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading up about 0.2% with over 25.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pinduoduo, up about 7.3% on volume of over 6.5 million shares. Compugen is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Friday, trading lower by about 5.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.