Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 352,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IXP were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading off about 1.7% with over 12.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast, down about 1.9% on volume of over 7.5 million shares. Electronic Arts is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 0.8% on the day.

