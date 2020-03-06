Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 405,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 79,000. Shares of IXP were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AT&T, trading down about 1.9% with over 17.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast, down about 2.6% on volume of over 10.1 million shares. Discovery is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.4% on the day, while Twitter is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 5.8%.

