The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 80,000. Shares of IXP were off about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Twitter, trading up about 2.5% with over 41.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 3.1% on volume of over 32.6 million shares. Verizon Communications is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF Friday, trading lower by about 6.2%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.