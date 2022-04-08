The iShares Global Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 348,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 171,000. Shares of IXJ were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.3% with over 8.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bristol-myers Squibb, up about 0.4% on volume of over 5.8 million shares. Cardinal Health is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.2% on the day, while Bio-techne is lagging other components of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJ

