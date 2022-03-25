The iShares Global Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 392,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 158,000. Shares of IXJ were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Viatris, trading up about 0.7% with over 6.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 0.1% on volume of over 4.8 million shares. Davita is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.