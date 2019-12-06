Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWY

The iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 413,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of IWY were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Uber Technologies (UBER), trading down about 1.8% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple (AAPL), up about 2% on volume of over 15.3 million shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.1% on the day.

