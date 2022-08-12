Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWY

The iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 393,000. Shares of IWY were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 2.8% with over 62.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 2% on volume of over 47.1 million shares. Workday is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6% on the day, while Occidental Petroleum is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

