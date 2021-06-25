Markets
IWV

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 298,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 116,000. Shares of IWV were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Virgin Galactic, trading up about 34.3% with over 167.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amc Entertainment Holdings, off about 3.3% on volume of over 49.3 million shares. Calamp is lagging other components of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF Friday, trading lower by about 11.6%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWV
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IWV SPCE AMC CAMP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular