Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWV

The iShares Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 298,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 116,000. Shares of IWV were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Virgin Galactic, trading up about 34.3% with over 167.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amc Entertainment Holdings, off about 3.3% on volume of over 49.3 million shares. Calamp is lagging other components of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF Friday, trading lower by about 11.6%.

