Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWS

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 4.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 529,000. Shares of IWS were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ford Motor, trading up about 4.6% with over 64.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Airlines Group, up about 5.4% on volume of over 40.4 million shares. Viacomcbs is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10.1% on the day, while Ulta Beauty is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 8.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.