Markets
IWL

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 195,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of IWL were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading down about 11.6% with over 65.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 1% on volume of over 35.6 million shares. American Express is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5% on the day.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IWL INTC F AXP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular