Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

The iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 195,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of IWL were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading down about 11.6% with over 65.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, off about 1% on volume of over 35.6 million shares. American Express is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5% on the day.

