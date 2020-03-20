Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IVOV

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 527,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of IVOV were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Chesapeake Energy, trading down about 1.7% with over 27.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Penn National Gaming, up about 60.4% on volume of over 21.8 million shares. The Cheesecake Factory is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Friday, trading lower by about 13.3%.

