Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 88,000. Shares of IFV were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading up about 1.2% with over 11,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Switzerland Alphadex Fund, up about 0.2% on volume of over 3,303 shares. First Trust China Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Friday, trading lower by about 2.6%.

