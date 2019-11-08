Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 591,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 109,000. Shares of IFV were off about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intelsat, trading down about 1.6% with over 437,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, up about 0.4% on volume of over 11,000 shares. First Trust Brazil Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Friday, trading lower by about 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.