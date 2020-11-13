Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFRA

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 82,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of IFRA were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pacific Gas & Electric, trading up about 1.7% with over 7.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United States Steel, up about 3.8% on volume of over 5.2 million shares. Trex is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.4% on the day, while Tetra Tech is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

