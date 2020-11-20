Markets
IDNA

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDNA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 169,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of IDNA were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Moderna, trading up about 4.3% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, off about 0.1% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. Precision Biosciences is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 14.4% on the day, while Voyager Therapeutics is lagging other components of the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDNA
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDNA MRNA INO DTIL VYGR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular