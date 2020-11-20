Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDNA

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 169,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of IDNA were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Moderna, trading up about 4.3% with over 8.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, off about 0.1% on volume of over 4.3 million shares. Precision Biosciences is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 14.4% on the day, while Voyager Therapeutics is lagging other components of the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.