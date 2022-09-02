Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDHQ

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 134,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of IDHQ were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ase Technology Holding, trading off about 1.4% with over 5.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Equinor, up about 1.5% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Wheaton Precious Metals is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.6% on the day, while Spotify Technology is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, trading lower by about 2%.

