Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 176,000. Shares of IDEV were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Futu Holdings , trading up about 3.9% with over 2.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, down about 2.1% on volume of over 2.3 million shares. Cyberark Software is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 10% on the day.

