Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 112,000. Shares of IDEV were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, trading down about 0.4% with over 7.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nxp Semiconductors, up about 0.9% on volume of over 777,000 shares. Cyberark is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.4% on the day, while Beigene is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF, trading lower by about 1.1%.

