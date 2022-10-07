The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 435,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of IAK were off about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambac Financial Group, trading up about 14.1% with over 2.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Metlife, off about 2.4% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Oscar Health is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Friday, trading lower by about 7.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK

