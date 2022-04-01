The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 306,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of IAK were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Metlife, trading trading flat with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American International Group, up about 1.1% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Palomar Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.6% on the day, while First American is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAK

