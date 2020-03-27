Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYC

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 178,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of FYC were down about 3.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were New York Mortgage Trust, trading up about 10.5% with over 15.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Hertz Global Holdings, down about 9.9% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 12.3% on the day, while Viewray is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 17.5%.

