Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXZ

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FXZ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 60,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of FXZ were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Freeport-McMoran (FCX), trading down about 1.1% with over 13.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Newmont (NEM), up about 0.6% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Graftech International (EAF) is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) is lagging other components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.